An engineering student was allegedly murdered by his college mate, near their institute in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on February 22. Both students belong to Mizoram, according to the police.

The victim, identified as V L Valentine (23), a fourth-year student of a private engineering college in Nagaroor was stabbed to death by his collegemate, Lamsang Swala (23). Swala has been taken into custody in connection with the case, as per the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.45 pm on Saturday near the college.

A group of students had been drinking alcohol together when an argument suddenly broke out.

During the altercation, Valentine was stabbed. The injured student was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

He was later transferred to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, but his life could not be saved, the police added. (With agency inputs)