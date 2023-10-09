A horrifying accident unfolded in the serene hills of Nainital district on Sunday evening, as a tourist bus from Haryana's Hisar district met with a tragic accident.

The bus, carrying tourists who had just explored the beauty of Nainital, plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Kalahandi Area.

Six lives were tragically lost, and 27 others were injured in this heart-wrenching incident that occurred around 8 pm.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, and we await further updates.