Nainital: 6 passengers killed after bus carrying tourists plunges into gorge
A horrifying accident unfolded in the serene hills of Nainital district on Sunday evening, as a tourist bus from Haryana's Hisar district met with a tragic accident, killing 6 of his occupants.
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Tourist bus falls into gorge killing six passengers
A horrifying accident unfolded in the serene hills of Nainital district on Sunday evening, as a tourist bus from Haryana's Hisar district met with a tragic accident.
The bus, carrying tourists who had just explored the beauty of Nainital, plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Kalahandi Area.
Six lives were tragically lost, and 27 others were injured in this heart-wrenching incident that occurred around 8 pm.
Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, and we await further updates.
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