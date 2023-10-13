Periodic Labour Force Survey Report 2022-23 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on 9th October 2023 shows that the Female Labour Force Participation Rate in the country has improved significantly by 4.2 percentage points to 37.0 per cent in 2023, as per ‘usual status’ concept of measuring labour force participation.

This significant jump in the female labour force participation rate is an outcome of the decisive agenda set by the Government for ensuring women’s empowerment through policy initiatives aimed at their long-term socio-economic and political development.



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Government initiatives have spanned across women’s lifecycles including large-scale initiatives for girls’ education, skill development, entrepreneurship facilitation and safety in the workplace. Policies and legislations in these areas have been driving the Government’s ‘women-led development’ agenda.