The National Commission for Women (NCW) has uncovered significant shortcomings in the security, infrastructure, and investigation surrounding the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a Kolkata state-run hospital. This revelation follows a suo moto inquiry initiated by the NCW in response to media reports highlighting the grim details of the case.

The NCW's investigation, prompted by a report titled "Kolkata rape-murder: Hospital official told doctor's family she died by suicide, say sources," began with a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, on 10 August 2024. The Commission demanded immediate and thorough action to address the incident.

A two-member Inquiry Committee, comprising NCW Member Delina Khondgup and Advocate Soma Chaudhary from the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority, arrived in Kolkata on 12 August 2024 to probe the case. Their preliminary findings reveal alarming lapses:

- The hospital lacked security personnel during the incident, and there was insufficient protection for interns, doctors, and nurses on night shifts.

- Essential amenities for female staff were deficient, with poorly maintained washrooms, inadequate lighting, and no security measures.

- The probe into the former Principal, who resigned post-incident, remains unfinished. The Committee has called for an expedited and comprehensive investigation.

- There was a notable absence of safety measures for on-call female interns, nurses, and doctors.