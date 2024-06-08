In the wake of the Odisha assembly election results, outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed speculation regarding his successor. On Saturday, Patnaik emphasized that VK Pandian, a senior leader in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is not designated to succeed him. Instead, Patnaik asserted that the decision rests with the people of Odisha.

VK Pandian, an IAS officer from the 2000 batch, has been a close aide to Patnaik, serving as his private secretary for over two decades. In 2023, Pandian retired from his bureaucratic role and formally joined the BJD.

During a media briefing in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik remarked, "Mr. Pandian has significantly contributed to sectors such as health, education, sports, and the temple restoration initiative. While he has become a member of our party, he has not held any official posts. I have consistently stated that he is not my successor. The future leadership of Odisha will be determined by its people."

The Biju Janata Dal's prolonged 24-year tenure under Patnaik came to a close with their recent defeat by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state assembly elections. This shift marks a significant political change in Odisha's governance landscape.

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