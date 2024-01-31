Two constables were allegedly manhandled by a group in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, during an attempt to take custody of two suspected thieves.

The incident, which took place at Veshvi village in Uran area around 12.30 am on Tuesday, has led to a case being registered against four individuals. Upon receiving an alert about the apprehension of two suspected thieves by a group, a police team arrived at the spot.

The group resisted the police's attempt to take custody, allegedly abusing and manhandling two constables. Senior police personnel were also reportedly abused when they tried to intervene.

The case against the four individuals was registered following a complaint by a constable, under sections 353, 332 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in discharge of duty, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, respectively.