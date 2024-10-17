Nayab Singh Saini took the oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during a grand ceremony held in Panchkula today. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several key leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Before the swearing-in, Saini offered prayers at the Valmiki Temple, coinciding with the celebrations of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. This gesture carries significant meaning, especially as Saini faces opposition narratives surrounding reservation policies.

Around 50,000 people witnessed the ceremony, with extensive security measures in place, including 14 LED screens for public viewing. Saini’s administration welcomed newly inducted ministers, including Anil Vij and Krishan Lal Panwar, among others, expanding the Haryana cabinet to a maximum of 13 ministers as per constitutional guidelines.

In his address, Saini expressed gratitude for being able to worship at the Valmiki Temple, stating, “It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end societal evils and provided a message for society.”

Following the ceremony, a significant meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled in Chandigarh. This conclave aims to address development issues and strategize for upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

In preparation for the event, the Chandigarh administration has declared a “no-flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles from October 16 to October 18, ensuring security during this high-profile occasion.

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