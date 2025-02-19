Fear and uncertainty loom over Nepalese students of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) after they were abruptly expelled from the campus in the wake of a protest following the alleged suicide of a fellow student. Despite an apology from the institution and government intervention, many students remain reluctant to return, citing distressing experiences.

The turmoil began after the body of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old student from Nepal, was found hanging in her hostel room on Sunday. Her death sparked protests among Nepalese students, who alleged that their repeated concerns about her being blackmailed by a former boyfriend were ignored.

In response, KIIT authorities issued suspension notices to nearly 1,000 Nepalese students and forced them to vacate their hostels immediately on Monday. Many were left stranded at Cuttack railway station without food or water. “We were forcibly taken on a bus and dropped at a place near the railway station where there was no shop or water. What was our fault? Now they (dean and other officials of KIIT) are affectionately asking us to return. Can anyone believe them?” said Preeti, a student from Nepal.

The sudden action drew sharp criticism, prompting intervention from the central and Odisha state governments. KIIT authorities later issued an apology and invited the students back. However, accounts of rough treatment and abrupt expulsion have left many students hesitant.

“We were forced to vacate the hostel without any fault of ours. The students from Nepal were agitated over the death of Prakriti as her previous pleadings with the authorities were ignored. She died by suicide out of frustration,” Preeti added.

The situation escalated further when five KIIT officials, including institute directors, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing Nepalese students. However, a local court granted them bail the same evening. A 21-year-old KIIT student was earlier arrested on charges of abetting Lamsal’s suicide.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj acknowledged that only 100 Nepalese students remain on campus, while nearly 800 others have moved to places like Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi. “They are our guests. It is the responsibility of the KIIT authorities to bring them back,” the minister stated.

Many students have reportedly returned to Nepal, but neither KIIT nor the state government has confirmed how many have resumed classes. The Odisha government has formed a high-level committee, led by the additional chief secretary (home), to investigate the circumstances leading to Lamsal’s death and the university’s handling of the protests.

Protests continue outside the campus, with student groups and political organizations demanding accountability. In a post on X, KIIT expressed condolences: “Deeply mourning the untimely passing of our beloved student, Prakriti Lamsal. Today, all senior functionaries of KIIT gathered to express our heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with her family, friends, and the student community. We are committed to ensuring justice and support for all. May her soul rest in peace.”