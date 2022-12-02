The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Manipur government to pay Rs. 200 crore as environmental compensation for improper management of solid and liquid waste.

A bench headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that remedial action cannot wait for an indefinite period, nor loose-ended timelines without accountability can be a solution.

It said the responsibility of the state is to have a comprehensive time-bound plan with tied-up resources to control pollution.

The tribunal said the first change required is to set up a centralised single window mechanism for planning, capacity building and monitoring of waste management at the state level.

It should be headed by an officer of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary with representation from the departments of Urban Development, Rural Development, Environment and Forest, Agriculture, Water Resources, Fisheries and Industries, the tribunal said.

Earlier on November 27, The NGT had levied Environmental Compensation of Rs 200 crores on Nagaland for allegedly not managing the solid and liquid waste causing harm to the environment.

A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel while passing the order on November 24 said considering the statement about a gap in sewage generation and treatment and a gap in solid waste management, “we levy compensation of Rs 200 crores on the State on the polluter pays principle for its failure in scientifically managing the liquid and solid waste in violation of the mandate of law particularly judgments of the Supreme Court and this Tribunal.”