NGT seeks full report on toxic groundwater contamination across India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to compile and submit a detailed report on arsenic and fluoride contamination in groundwater across Indian states and Union Territories. The move follows serious health concerns highlighted in a media report that revealed arsenic was present in the groundwater of 25 states and fluoride in 27.

The Tribunal took suo motu cognisance of the report, registering the case as an Original Application. A bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A Senthil Vel reviewed the matter and heard submissions from the concerned authorities.

According to the Tribunal, all states and Union Territories, with the exception of Daman and Diu, have submitted data identifying the specific districts and villages affected by contamination. These submissions also outlined the number of contaminated water sources and described various remedial measures taken so far. However, the NGT raised concerns about the lack of uniformity and clarity in the data provided.

In response, the Tribunal directed the CGWA to collate the information into a tabulated format that allows for better analysis and comparison. The report must clearly indicate the extent of the contamination, including the number of areas and sources affected, the steps taken by local authorities, the status of removal plants, and any advisories issued. The CGWA was instructed to ensure the report includes the availability, installation, and capacity of arsenic and fluoride removal systems.

The CGWA has been given six weeks to submit the final report, while Daman and Diu has been ordered to file its response within four weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for October 17, 2025.