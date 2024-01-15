The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a significant step towards streamlining traffic and reducing congestion at toll plazas with the implementation of the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative. This move is designed to enhance the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system and ensure seamless movement at toll plazas.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy to improve the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system and ensure smooth movement at toll plazas. This move discourages users from using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to one vehicle.

NHAI is also urging FASTag users to comply with the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) guidelines as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). FASTags with a valid balance but incomplete KYC will be deactivated or blacklisted by banks after January 31, 2024.

Users are advised to complete the KYC process for their latest FASTag and discard any previously issued FASTags through their respective banks. Only the latest FASTag will remain active after the given date. Users can seek assistance from the nearest toll plazas or through the toll-free customer service of their respective banks.

This initiative was taken in response to reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a single vehicle and issuance of FASTags without KYC, violating RBI's mandate. Furthermore, FASTags are often deliberately not affixed on the vehicle's windscreen, causing unnecessary delays at toll plazas and inconvenience to other National Highway users.

With a penetration rate of approximately 98 percent and over 80 million users, FASTag has transformed the Electronic Toll Collection system in India. The 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative is expected to streamline toll operations and ensure smoother journeys for National Highway users.

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