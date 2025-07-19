NIA chargesheets top CPI (Maoist) leader in anti-national conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against C.P. Moideen, also known as Girish, a senior leader of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit, in connection with a case of conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India. The chargesheet was submitted before the NIA Special Court in Hyderabad.

Moideen has been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and the Indian Penal Code for his central role in orchestrating Maoist operations as part of the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of CPI (Maoist).

According to the NIA’s findings, Moideen was deeply involved in the Maoist strategy to destabilize the state through armed rebellion. He was identified as a Special Zonal Committee Member of the WGSZC and is believed to have assumed the position of Secretary after the arrest of CPI (Maoist)’s Central Committee member Sanjoy Deepak Rao in September 2023.

Investigations have revealed that Moideen supervised People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) squads in the region and played a pivotal role in recruitment campaigns, dissemination of Maoist ideology, and planning of violent assaults against security personnel in the Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu tri-junction—an area considered a strategic hotbed for Maoist operations.

Moideen was initially detained by the Kerala Police in August 2024 and subsequently arrested by the NIA in January 2025 in connection with case number RC-01/2024/NIA/HYD.

The original case was registered by Telangana Police in September 2023 following the arrest of Sanjoy Deepak Rao, who was caught in possession of arms, ammunition, and Maoist propaganda materials. The NIA later took over the investigation, linking multiple operatives and ideological propagandists to a larger conspiracy against the Indian state.