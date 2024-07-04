The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the first supplementary chargesheet against 3 accused in the 2022 Bhupatinagar (West Bengal) blast case which had killed three persons while charges against 3 accused who were killed in the blast, have been abated.

NIA's chargesheet in the case RC-16/2023/NIA/DLI, filed today, before the Special Court, Calcutta, names three deceased, Raj Kumar Manna, Biswajit Gayen and Buddhadeb Manna, and three others, identified as Panchanan Ghorai, Manobrata Jana and Balai Charan Maity.

Of the latter three, first is out on bail and the other two are in judicial custody.



Also Read: Mizoram: NIA court sentences 2 Bangladeshi in anti-India terror conspiracy

All the six charge-sheeted accused were found to be actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the bomb blast which took place at Village Naruabila 2nd December 2022.

NIA, which had taken over the investigation from the state police on 4th June 2023, has chargesheeted the accused under various sections of IPC and ES Act.

The chargesheet filed before NIA Special Court, Calcutta, has exposed the criminal conspiracy involving supply of explosives for making bombs to spread terror and violence in the region.

Further investigations in the case are continuing.