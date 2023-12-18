The National Investigating Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 19 locations across South India, targeting a highly radicalised Jihadi terror group.

The operations were conducted at 11 sites in Karnataka, four in Jharkhand, three in Maharashtra, and one in Delhi. On December 6, the NIA also carried out operations in Jammu and Kashmir in relation to a terror conspiracy orchestrated and executed by offshoots of the banned Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations.

The agency reported the seizure of several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents during the searches.

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