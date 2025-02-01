Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Madhubani art by wearing a saree adorned with traditional artwork on Budget Day.

The saree was a special gift from Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, a renowned Mithila artist from Bihar.

During her visit to Madhubani for a credit outreach program at the Mithila Art Institute, Sitharaman had an insightful exchange with Dulari Devi about the legacy of Madhubani art.



Recognizing her dedication and craftsmanship, the artist presented the Finance Minister with the intricately designed saree and requested her to wear it on the day of the Union Budget presentation.



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Honouring this request, Sitharaman donned the saree while delivering the Budget speech, showcasing her appreciation for India’s traditional art forms.

The gesture not only highlighted the exceptional skills of artisans like Dulari Devi but also reinforced the government’s commitment to promoting and preserving indigenous crafts.

Dulari Devi, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021 for her contributions to Madhubani art, has dedicated her life to keeping the Mithila painting tradition alive. Her artwork reflects stories of rural India, mythology, and nature, making her a celebrated figure in the field of Indian folk art.

Sitharaman’s move to wear the saree on a national platform is being seen as a symbolic nod to India’s diverse artistic heritage and the importance of empowering traditional artisans. By bringing attention to Madhubani art through such a prominent occasion, she has further encouraged the appreciation and recognition of India’s indigenous art forms.