Assam Congress on Thursday slammed the Government over the faulty roll out of Grossly Scary Tax (GST) rates. Assam AIPC unit and Secretary of Assam Congress Gauravy Somani termed it as "Tughlaqui Farman" or a Whimical decree.

Somani said that handling of GST affairs by Minister Nirmala sitharanamma is nothing less than a monkey having a razor blade in his hands. AIPC condemned the new GST rates levied on unbranded Rice and Dal, various food items like curd, Lassi, milk, butter, gur, pickles etc.



Somani further said that the Government talks about promoting Solar and LED lights whereas new rates on LED lamps, lights, solar water heaters and their metal PCB have been increased to 18%. Budgeted hotel rooms below Rs 1000 per day meant for common citizens have been levied with 12% GST rates. Various regular basic needs of people are now taxed at 18% GST which is not acceptable.

The govemment loot has gone to the extent that hospital services and ICU beds are also being charged under the new GST rates and its higher than that on diamonds, which were earlier completely excluded from all tax regime.

The President of AIPC said that it seems like private hospitals are being considered as private coaching centres and this is the double whammy of the taxation design.



The increased GST rates will further hit hard to the citizens who are already burdened with highest ever inflation.

Somani said it looks like the idea seems to be mop up revenue now and use it for horse trading and destabilizing State Govts. later.