In his first directive after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah instructed the police to prioritize minimizing public inconvenience during VIP movements. Abdullah said that there should be no "stick-waving" or "aggressive gestures" by the police when he travels by road, calling for a more people-friendly approach.

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Abdullah said, "I have spoken to the DG, Jammu and Kashmir police, that there is to be no ‘green corridor’ or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimize public inconvenience. The use of sirens is to be kept to a minimum, and any aggressive behavior by the police is to be avoided." He also urged his cabinet to adopt the same policy, stating, "We are here to serve the people, not to inconvenience them."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Abdullah on his swearing-in, pledging the Centre’s cooperation for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah's National Conference recently won 42 seats in the assembly elections, marking a new chapter in the region’s governance.

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