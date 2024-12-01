Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the transformative progress of India's northeast region, emphasising its strategic importance and potential for national development during a special legislative assembly session in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dhankhar underlined the region's remarkable infrastructure growth, noting the expansion to 17 airports and 20 waterways, coupled with extensive digital connectivity. He praised the area's economic potential, particularly in organic farming and indigenous resources like bamboo, rubber, and silk.

Addressing key national priorities, the Vice President championed the "Act East Policy" as a critical strategy for regional integration. He stressed that the policy, advanced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, goes beyond previous approaches by creating tangible ground-level transformations.

"Nation is first, unity of the nation is first," Dhankhar declared, calling on political parties to prioritize national interests over sectarian considerations. He emphasized the importance of collaborative governance and national unity.

The Vice President also criticized legislative disruptions, arguing that such actions contradict India's democratic principles. "We cannot afford this spectacle in the world's largest democracy," he stated, urging legislators to respect constitutional obligations.

Technological transformation emerged as another critical theme. Dhankhar highlighted how digital technologies have neutralized corruption, enabling transparent and accountable governance through direct benefit transfers.

Promoting local entrepreneurship, he advocated for the "vocal for local" approach, suggesting that supporting domestic production could generate employment and save foreign exchange.

The session, attended by Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, highlighted the strategic importance of India's northeastern region in the nation's development narrative.