Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has called for the revival of historical ties between Tamil Nadu and the Northeastern states, emphasizing the need to rekindle connections that once flourished between the Brahmaputra River and the Coromandel Coast.

Speaking at the Northeast Investors Summit Chennai Roadshow, he urged Tamil Nadu's industry leaders to explore investment opportunities in the Northeast, citing immense potential across various sectors.

Highlighting a major development in Assam, Scindia noted the establishment of a semiconductor facility with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore. He encouraged Chennai-based entrepreneurs to capitalize on this by setting up ancillary units in the Northeast, leveraging the region's strategic location.

"We already have a new semiconductor fab facility coming up in Assam with an almost Rs 40,000 crore investment. This presents an excellent opportunity for Chennai entrepreneurs to establish ancillary units in the Northeast and benefit from this ecosystem," Scindia stated.



Also Read: Assam government introduces new policies on tax, announces Rs 42.72 crore investment for small Industries

The Minister, addressing the media on the sidelines of the event, emphasized the keen interest shown by industry leaders in investing in the Northeast. "Many investors have come forward with MoUs and Letters of Intent to be part of the region's growth journey," he remarked.

Praising Chennai as a beacon of economic progress, Scindia likened its industrial advancements to Detroit’s, particularly referencing the Old Mahabalipuram Road and Sriperumbudur industrial belt. He also highlighted the region’s role in pioneering telecommunications advancements, including the 5G and 6G testbeds at IIT Madras.

Reaffirming the central government's commitment to the Northeast, Scindia cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, which have led to an investment of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in the region over the past decade. "Chennai is home to the revered Ashtalakshmi temple, and similarly, the Northeast represents the Ashtalakshmi states of India," he added, underlining the government’s focus on holistic regional development.

The Northeast Investors Summit Chennai Roadshow is part of a larger series of engagements conducted by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region to attract investments. Scindia expressed optimism that such initiatives would mark a new chapter in the region’s economic landscape, fostering deeper ties between Tamil Nadu and the Northeast.