Cyclone Mocha is forming over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 with wind speeds likely to reach 130 kmph, alerted Indian Meteorological Department.

A depression was formed in the well-marked low-pressure area with wind speeds picking up to 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal.

The weather bureau further predicted heavy rainfall on May 12 with the system expected to move north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. India’s northeast is expected to record heavy rainfall during the weekend due to the impact of Mocha.

Northeast states including Assam, Manipur and Nagaland will be receiving heavy rainfall on Sunday.

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