Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The verdict was announced by the CBI court on January 20. Roy was convicted on January 18.

The judgment was pronounced by Sealdah court Judge Anirban Das.

Announcing the quantum of punishment, the judge said, "I think this is not a case of rarest of the rare. That’s why I am giving you imprisonment till your death."

During the hearing earlier in the day, Sanjay Roy claimed his innocence before the court when the judge asked if he had anything to say regarding the quantum of punishment.

“I have been framed without any reason. I told you before that I always wear a Rudraksha chain. If I had committed the crime, it would have broken at the crime scene. I was not allowed to speak. They forced me to sign many papers. I was not given a chance to speak. You have seen all of this, sir. I told you before as well,” said Roy in court.

The CBI lawyer demanded a death penalty for Roy, calling it the rarest of the rare case.

“This is a rarest-of-the-rare case. The victim was a meritorious student and an asset to society. This incident has shaken the entire community. The parents have lost their daughter. If even doctors are not safe, then what can be said? Only the death penalty can restore confidence in society. We must restore society's faith in the justice system,” the CBI lawyer said.

The CBI court charged Sanjay Roy with Section 64 (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death), and Section 103 (murder).