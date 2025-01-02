After former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s passing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday, January 2, 2025, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to name educational institutions after him. The students’ organization further demanded that the university of Delhi have a college named after the former Prime Minister, and also dedicate a central university in his name.

NSUI's demand comes in the wake of the upcoming inauguration of a college named after Veer Savarkar under the University of Delhi. The NSUI has demanded Prime Minister Modi to rename the university in honour of Dr Manmohan Singh instead. Theorganization argues that a more fitting tribute to Dr Singh's contributions would be to dedicate premier educational institutions to his memory. The letter underlines the transformative role that Dr Singh played in India's education system, especially through institutions like IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and a network of central universities across the country.



In the letter to PM, NSUI demanded that the life journey of Dr Singh, from a post-Partition student to becoming a global icon, should be included in curriculum. The organization believes that the recognition of the legacy of DrSingh would be an inspiration for future generations and serve as a reminder of his dedication to public welfare.The letter appeals for urgent action on the part of the government to confer proper recognition.





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