An umpire of a local match was killed after he signaled 'no ball' during a cricket match in Odisha's Cuttack on April 2.

As per details, the deceased, identified as 22-year-old Lucky Raut, was stabbed to death by one Smruti Ranjan Rout after a scuffle broke out over the 'no ball' signal.

People who witnessed the incident said that Raut was killed on the field with a sharp knife. However, the accused was caught by those at the field ad was handed over to the police.

When the victim was rushed to CB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Following the incident, police troops have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward developments.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter.

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