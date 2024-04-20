Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on microblogging site X that it was odd that Elon Musk was coming all the way to India to meet an outgoing Prime Minister. "He too has now read the writing on the wall and decided to put off his visit. INDIA’s PM will welcome him soon, and the INDIA Government will promote electric vehicles even more aggressively - I myself am a user of one!"

Elon Musk has postponed his highly anticipated visit to India. Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., cited pressing obligations within the company as the reason for the deferment, leaving behind a trail of questions regarding the future of Tesla's entry into the Indian market.

Originally scheduled to commence on April 21st, Elon Musk's two-day trip to India was keenly awaited, especially amidst India's ongoing election season and the anticipation surrounding Tesla's potential investment plans. Musk had intended to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, with expectations of announcing a substantial investment ranging from $2 billion to $3 billion for the establishment of a factory in India. This investment was anticipated following India's recent policy adjustments aimed at incentivizing local production in exchange for reduced tariffs on imported vehicles.

However, Musk's decision to defer his trip comes amid a tumultuous period for Tesla, with reports of internal strife and executive departures casting shadows over the company's expansion plans. The recent halt in the development of Tesla's affordable electric vehicle, the Model 2, and the resignation of key personnel involved in the India entry strategy, including Tesla's public policy executive Rohan Patel, have added to the uncertainty surrounding Tesla's India ambitions.

Political voices have also weighed in on Musk's decision, with Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressing skepticism over Musk's alignment with the outgoing Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Priyanka Chaturvedi, a leader from the Shiv Sena, questioned whether Musk had concerns about being drawn into political rhetoric during his visit.

Despite the setback, Maharashtra and Gujarat have reportedly extended offers of land to Tesla for the establishment of its factory in India, highlighting the continued interest from Indian states in attracting foreign investment.

In a statement released on a social media platform, Musk expressed regret over the postponement but affirmed his intentions to visit India later in the year. The delay comes as Musk remains focused on addressing the challenges within Tesla and steering the company through its current phase of turbulence.

Musk's anticipated visit to India had also raised expectations for the potential entry of SpaceX's satellite internet venture, Starlink, into the Indian market. However, with the postponement of the trip, the timeline for Starlink's introduction in India remains uncertain.