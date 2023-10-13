The first charter flight under 'Operation Ajay' successfully brought 212 Indian nationals back from conflict-ridden Israel, arriving at Delhi airport. The flight, carrying 211 adults and an infant, marks a crucial step in the government's response to the multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas from Gaza.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar was present at the airport to personally receive and welcome the Indian nationals who had just returned from Israel, which has witnessed devastating conflict in recent days.

The operation was initiated as a response to the ongoing hostilities in Israel, where a series of attacks by Hamas from Gaza and subsequent Israeli counter-offensives have claimed the lives of more than 2,500 people. Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive to retaliate against the attacks.

The Indian passengers, relieved to be back on home soil, expressed their gratitude to the government for its efforts. One of the passengers remarked, "This is the first time that we are facing this situation over there. We are very thankful to the Indian government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing us back. We are hoping for peace as soon as possible so that we can go back to work as early as possible."

Another passenger, holding a baby, shared her experience of the difficult circumstances in Israel. She said, "On the first day, we were sleeping and at around 6:30 there was a siren. We ran towards the shelter, and it was very hard, but we managed. We are feeling relaxed, and we thank the Government of India."

The passengers were chosen to board the flight on a "first come first serve" basis after a registration drive organized by the Indian embassy to create a database of all Indian nationals in Israel. The government is covering the cost of their return.

The flight, which took off at 10:14 PM (local time), was organized to facilitate the return of those who had been unable to do so after Air India suspended its flights when the conflict began on October 7. The airline's commercial operations remain suspended.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a post on social media, stated, "Operation Ajay gets underway. 212 citizens onboard the flight are en route to New Delhi."

The Delhi airport saw a significant turnout of Indians, including students, eager to board the special flight operated under 'Operation Ajay' from Tel Aviv.

Earlier this week, Minister Jaishankar had announced the launch of 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return of Indian citizens who wished to come back to their homeland. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the safety and well-being of its nationals abroad.

The Indian embassy has already announced a second flight scheduled for Friday, and registrations are being processed on a "first come first serve basis."