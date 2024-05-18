The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported that more than 4.24 lakh complaints have been lodged through the cVIGIL app since the announcement of the General Elections 2024. The ECI's press note, issued today, highlights the app's effectiveness in empowering citizens to report electoral malpractices, with an impressive 99.9% of cases resolved swiftly.

Out of the 4,24,317 complaints received as of May 15, 2024, a remarkable 4,23,908 have been resolved, leaving only 409 cases still under process. Notably, nearly 89% of these complaints were addressed within the promised 100-minute timeline, underscoring the ECI's commitment to rapid response and accountability.

The cVIGIL app has proven instrumental in curbing various election code violations, including unauthorized use of loudspeakers, campaigning during prohibited periods, illegal placement of banners and posters, misuse of vehicles, property defacement, display of firearms, and distribution of inducements such as cash, liquor, and freebies.

Breakdown of Complaints:

Others: 66,293

Use of Speakers/Religious or Communal Speeches: 4,742

Campaigning During Ban Period: 2,697

Vehicle or Convoy Without Permission: 7,022

Distribution of Cash, Liquor & Freebies: 324,228

Posters/Banners Without Permission: 14,022

Property Defacement: 2,430

Display of Firearms/Intimidation: 2,883

The app facilitates real-time reporting and prompt action, enabled by geo-tagging and a streamlined verification process. Upon receiving a complaint, the District Election Officer assigns it to a field unit for verification. Within 15 minutes, field teams arrive at the reported location, execute necessary actions, and submit their report, allowing the Returning Officer to close the complaint typically within 50 minutes.