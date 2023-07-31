The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder, thus foiling a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on July 31, officials said.

The vigilant BSF troops gunned down the intruder after he ignored the repeated warnings and tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near the Jabowal border outpost in the Arnia sector around 1.45 am.

“In the intervening night of July 30-31, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in the Arnia border area and an intruder was observed approaching toward BSF fence,” a BSF spokesperson stated. The vigilant troops killed the intruder and foiled the infiltration bid," the BSF added.

The region was cordoned off following the episode and a search operation is in progress.

Earlier, on July 25, a Pakistani intruder carrying four kilograms of high-grade heroin was gunned down by BSF personnel somewhere near Ramgarh area of Samba region.



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