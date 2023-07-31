Parliament is all set to witness yet another stormy session on August 1 as the government is set to introduce a bill in parliament for control of services and officers’ posting in Delhi.

The draft bill to replace the ordinance for creating an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government has been circulated among the MPs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government will be directly impacted if the legislation is passed in Parliament. The opposition has repeatedly described the bill as an ‘attack’ on India’s federal structure.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, or, simply, the services bill, seeks to replace an ordinance, and restore the Centre’s control over the bureaucracy in Delhi which is both a city and Union territory (UT).

The Parliament has been in a logjam since the Monsoon session kick started on July 29 over the Manipur violence issue.

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