Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing Pakistan of attempting to catapult him into India's top political position. Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Anand on on May 2, Modi labelled Congress as a follower of Pakistan, stating, "The Congress is dying here and Pakistanis are crying." He alleged that Pakistani leaders aspire to see 'Shehzada' (prince) at the helm of Indian politics.

Further criticising the Congress, Modi highlighted the stark differences between the governance of the two parties. He claimed that while Congress ruled for 60 years with little progress, the BJP accomplished significant milestones in just a decade, notably improving rural sanitation.

Modi also accused the Congress of harbouring intentions to amend the Constitution to grant reservations based on religious grounds, challenging them to publicly reject such plans.

Enumerating BJP's achievements, Modi emphasised their focus on providing essential services like tap water connections, contrasting it with Congress's track record.

Expressing his dedication to national development, Modi reiterated his commitment to working tirelessly towards achieving a developed India by the centenary of Independence in 2047, pledging to serve the nation 24x7.