Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi on Friday. Modi expressed his condolences to Singh's family following his passing on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, along with Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, also visited the residence to honour the former PM.

Singh, who had been admitted to AIIMS Delhi after a sudden loss of consciousness at home, is remembered for his transformative role in India’s economic landscape. The mortal remains of the former Prime Minister will be displayed at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing.

As per Congress sources, the 'last darshan' will be available from 8:00 am to 10:00 am on Saturday. After the tribute, leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will join the ceremony before the last rites are performed at Rajghat, where Prime Ministers are traditionally cremated.

Several political figures have expressed grief over Singh's passing. Prime Minister Modi mourned the loss, calling Singh one of India’s most distinguished leaders. Singh, born on September 26, 1932, served as India’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, becoming the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Known for his pivotal role in India’s 1991 economic liberalisation, Singh's reforms as Finance Minister under PV Narasimha Rao led to greater foreign investment and reduced government control, significantly boosting India's economic growth. His government also introduced landmark policies such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act (RTI), enhancing transparency and accountability.

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. His legacy remains influential in shaping India’s economic and political landscape.