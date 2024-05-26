After a massive fire at a children's hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar killed seven newborn babies, on May 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of newborn babies who died.

PM Modi expressed grief over the incident and also announced that Rs 50,000 would be given to each of those injured.

Taking to the microblogging site X, PM Modi wrote, "The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest."

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on May 26, issued directions to the chief secretary Naresh Kumar to investigate the case, The order directs “free treatment of rescued children in best private hospitals” and “speedy compensation to the families of deceased and injured.”

Earlier, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the owner of the New Born Baby Care Hospital, in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area which caught a massive fire.

The case was registered under sections 336 (endangering life of personal safety of others), 304A (death by negligence) and 34 (criminal activity) of the IPC against the hospital owner who is currently absconding.

There were 12 newborns in the hospital, out of which one was already dead, six died after the fire incident, while the remaining five others were admitted to another hospital for treatment, the police said.

In a brief statement, DCP Shahdara said, "In the hospital there were 12 newborns admitted. They were all rescued and shifted to the East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, Vivek Vihar for treatment. Out of these babies, six were declared brought dead and one died earlier. The seven bodies have been further shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem."