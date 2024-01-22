In a momentous ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast on Monday following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual. The revered event marked a significant step in the lead-up to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The concluding moments of PM Modi's fast were graced by Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, who fed him 'Charanamrit,' a sweet ceremonial drink made with milk. Giri Maharaj commended the Prime Minister's unwavering devotion and successful completion of the 11-day spiritual observance.

The journey towards this spiritual milestone began on January 12, when PM Modi, in an audio message on his official YouTube channel, announced his intention to observe an 11-day special ritual leading up to the consecration of the Ram temple. In the message, he expressed gratitude for being chosen to represent the people of India during this historic and auspicious occasion.

"Only 11 days are left for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple. God created me to represent the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual for 11 days from today," the Prime Minister declared.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual, conducted earlier today, saw PM Modi leading the proceedings as the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple was filled with the sanctity of the ceremony, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat standing by the Prime Minister's side.