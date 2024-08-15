In a statement reflecting deep concern and regional solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, underscoring India's commitment to peace and the safety of minorities.

Speaking on the issue, PM Modi emphasized the shared interests and close ties between India and Bangladesh, acknowledging the anxieties surrounding the situation.

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"As a neighbouring country, we fully understand the concerns regarding the developments in Bangladesh," PM Modi stated, expressing hope for a swift return to normalcy. He highlighted the priority of ensuring the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, a matter of significant concern for India's 140 crore citizens.

PM Modi reiterated India's steadfast commitment to fostering peace and prosperity across the region, expressing a sincere desire for Bangladesh to continue on its path of development. "We are committed to peace," he affirmed, adding that India remains dedicated to supporting Bangladesh in its 'Vikas Yatra'—the journey of development—motivated by a broader concern for the welfare of humanity.