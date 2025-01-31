Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences following a catastrophic mid-air collision near Washington, DC, which has left 67 people feared dead.

PM Modi expressed India’s solidarity with the United States in a message on social media platform X, stating, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

The accident occurred on Wednesday night when an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport, causing both aircraft to crash into the Potomac River. Recovery operations have so far retrieved 40 bodies, with efforts ongoing to locate the remaining victims. The black box from the American Airlines plane has been recovered as investigators work to determine the cause of the disaster.

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation, calling the incident a “devastating moment” in American history. He acknowledged the grief felt by families across the country and abroad, including Russian nationals among the victims. He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to prevent future tragedies.

“This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation’s capital and a tragedy of terrible proportions,” Trump said at a press briefing. “We grieve for every precious soul taken from us so suddenly.”

The President also announced plans to meet with the families of the victims, offering condolences and support. “I will be meeting with some people that were very badly hurt, with their family members, obviously, but I’ll be meeting with some of the families,” he said.

Officials have launched a full-scale investigation into the cause of the collision, with aviation and military experts analysing flight data and air traffic control records. Rescue operations are expected to continue in the coming days as authorities work to recover all victims and wreckage from the river.