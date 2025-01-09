Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train dedicated to the Indian diaspora, in Bhubaneswar. The launch coincided with the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, a flagship event to engage with the Indian diaspora, being held in partnership with the Odisha government.

Addressing the convention, PM Modi emphasised India’s rapid progress and its ability to meet the global demand for skilled talent. “India, with its young and skilled population, will play a vital role in fulfilling the world’s need for talent in the coming decades,” Modi said. He expressed gratitude to the diaspora for enhancing India’s global reputation and reiterated the government’s commitment to their welfare.

“Your safety and welfare are our top priorities. It is our responsibility to help you during crises, no matter where you are. This principle guides India’s foreign policy,” he added.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also spoke at the event, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage. He highlighted Odisha’s contributions to India’s classical arts, such as Odissi dance and Pattachitra paintings, and praised its globally renowned handloom fabrics and natural beauty.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, held from January 8 to 10, has brought together members of the Indian diaspora from over 50 countries. The theme for this year’s event is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,” reflecting the role of Indians abroad in building a developed India.

PM Modi’s visit to Bhubaneswar was marked by a warm welcome from CM Majhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the airport.