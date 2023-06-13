In view of 9 years of North East Prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on his Twitter handle the articles, graphics, videos, and information about the various development initiatives that include infrastructural developments to enhance connectivity in the Northeast.

Narendra Modi wrote in his tweet:

"Our Northeast, with its unique cultures and dynamic people, is witnessing an unprecedented pace of progress. From infrastructural developments to enhanced connectivity, we are unlocking the immense potential of this region. #9YearsOfNorthEastProsperity”

The site ‘Vikas Yatra’ comprises a section dedicated to the growth of the northeast that is titled “North-East The Growth Engine”, where it showcases the vibrant culture and developmental projects that have led to the prosperity of the region.

The site highlights the coexistence of hundreds of communities in the northeastern region, wherein its culture encompasses multiple ideas and components like language, culinary habits, tradition, knowledge systems, beliefs and values.

The northeast region is connected to the rest of the country with a narrow corridor, ‘Siliguri Corridor’, also known as the ‘chicken neck’, while taking cognition of the fact that it is an ultra-sensitive region.

However, the article also brings to the fore the alienated attitude faced by the northeastern region of the ruling dispensation, when the country’s Prime Ministers-a nominated Member of Parliament from the Northeast- did not even bother to visit the region even once.

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