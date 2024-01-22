PM Modi expressed appreciation and gratitude towards the dedicated construction workers by showering them with flower petals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony for the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya today

During the ceremony inside the temple's sanctum, Modi actively participated in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

After the consecration ceremony, the prime minister paid his respects to Lord Ram with a 'dandavat pranam' at the Ayodhya temple. In a post-ceremony address, Modi shared his joy, declaring that Ram Lalla, who resided in a tent for years, has now found a permanent home.

"Our beloved Ram has finally arrived at his abode after centuries of waiting. The patience and sacrifices of centuries have borne fruit, and our Lord Ram is here," Modi joyfully expressed.

The prime minister's symbolic gesture of showering flower petals on the construction workers not only acknowledges their hard work but also adds a touch of appreciation to the historic moment of the Ram Temple's consecration in Ayodhya.