Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat's Narmada district, on Tuesday.

This day marks the birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister, celebrated as National Unity Day. The 'Statue of Unity', a tribute to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated by PM Modi on October 31, 2018.

In a function at Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia, the Prime Minister administered the oath of unity. On the 148th birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man', PM Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade, which included marching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force.

Since 2014, October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. 'Run for Unity', an event organised across the country on this occasion, sees participation from individuals from all walks of life.

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