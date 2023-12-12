Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 12) criticized the Congress party in relation to a corruption scandal. The Income Tax department had recently seized black money amounting to Rs 350 crore and 3kg of gold ornaments in a series of raids on distilleries in Odisha.

“In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!” Modi wrote on social media X while sharing a video posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party featuring the stack of currency notes recovered by the I-T Department.

In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting! https://t.co/J70MCA5lcG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

The income tax authority raided Boudh Distillery Private Limited, an Odisha-based firm, and found ?353 crore. The BJP had earlier made a film criticising the Congress. The business is purportedly associated with Rajya Sabha Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. Declaring the film to be Congress's "Money Heist," the BJP distributed it.

On December 6, the search was launched, including 25 locations throughout Jharkhand and Odisha. After completing the counting of the 176 bags' worth of money, the IT department deposited the appropriate amount in the government treasury.

Monday saw an increase in the opposition BJP's attacks against the BJD, which is in power, and the Odisha government, with charges that they are "facilitating illegal liquor trade in the state and proliferation of black money".

