In a special parliamentary session commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of undermining democracy during the Emergency and manipulating the Constitution for political gain.

Terming the Emergency period (1975-1977) a "stain" on the Congress party, PM Modi alleged that the country was turned into a "jailhouse" during that time. “The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years. The Emergency was imposed, constitutional rights were snatched, and the entire nation was imprisoned. The Congress can never wash away this stain,” he declared, drawing protests from opposition MPs.



In a pointed attack on former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, PM Modi alleged that Nehru had once suggested altering the Constitution to suit political interests, while accusing Indira Gandhi of "tasting blood" by imposing the Emergency and curbing judicial independence through constitutional amendments.

“One family of the Congress left no stone unturned to attack the Constitution. In 60 years, the Congress amended the Constitution 75 times, bleeding its very soul,” he asserted, countering opposition claims that the BJP undermines democratic institutions.

Shifting gears, PM Modi highlighted his government’s focus on national unity and transformative reforms. He cited the abrogation of Article 370 as a milestone for integration and emphasized the importance of economic and social initiatives like the GST, One Nation One Ration Card, and Ayushman Bharat health cards.

Addressing infrastructure reforms, he pointed to the ‘One Nation One Grid’ initiative, ensuring uninterrupted power supply across the country. “Earlier, there was light in one part of the country and darkness in another. Now, with the One Nation One Grid, we have achieved seamless power distribution,” he said.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to unity and the principles of the Constitution. “Our priority remains the unity of India,” he emphasized, portraying the government’s actions as a reflection of its dedication to upholding constitutional values and tackling the nation’s challenges.

The session underscored the BJP's narrative on India's democratic journey while presenting the party's governance reforms as building blocks for a stronger, united India.