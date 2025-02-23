Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a special initiative to celebrate International Women's Day, empowering women by giving them a platform to share their stories. On March 8, he will hand over his social media accounts, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, to a select group of women who have made significant contributions in various fields.

Speaking on the 119th episode of his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the importance of recognizing and amplifying women's achievements. "This time, on Women's Day, I am going to take an initiative which will be dedicated to our women's power. On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts like X and Instagram to a few inspiring women in our country for one day. Such women have achieved success in different fields, have innovated, and made a distinct mark for themselves," he said.

He invited women to participate in this initiative through the NAMO App, encouraging them to use this opportunity to reach a wider audience. "If you want this opportunity to be yours, then through the special forum created on the NAMO App, become a part of this experiment and spread your message to the whole world through my X and Instagram accounts," he urged.

Apart from the Women's Day initiative, PM Modi also spoke about India's advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). He noted that the country is making rapid progress in this sector and shared his recent experience at an AI conference in Paris, where India's contributions were widely recognised.

Giving an example of AI’s impact at the grassroots level, he mentioned Thodasam Kailash, a government school teacher from Telangana's Adilabad district, who is using AI to preserve tribal languages. "His interest in digital song and music is helping us preserve our tribal languages. He has done a great job by composing a song in the Kolami language using AI tools. His tracks are being liked a lot by our tribal brothers and sisters on social media," Modi said, emphasizing India's growing expertise in AI.

PM Modi also highlighted the role of Indian youth in embracing emerging technologies, stating that their contributions to AI and space exploration have positioned the country as a leader in innovation. "People of India are second to none in adopting and using new technologies," he added.

The announcement of the Women's Day initiative has been widely appreciated, as it aims to bring more visibility to women's contributions while encouraging the use of digital platforms to share their journeys. The selected women will use the Prime Minister's social media reach to inspire millions across the country.