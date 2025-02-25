Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit today, with prominent business leaders and foreign delegations in attendance.

The event marks a significant push for investment in the northeastern state, with expected proposals worth over Rs 120 lakh crore and multiple memoranda of understanding to be signed during the summit.

Top industrialists including Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Prashant Ruia (Essar), and Anil Agrawal (Vedanta) are scheduled to attend the inaugural session alongside PM Modi.

Ambassadors from 61 countries will participate, along with business delegations from partner nations including Bhutan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan.

The summit will feature key thematic sessions focusing on sectors critical to Assam's development, including tea industry, tourism, healthcare, renewable energy, and infrastructure development.

Union ministers will lead various sessions throughout the two-day event. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will preside over discussions on Indo-Bhutan economic partnership and the Act East policy, while Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead a session on "Way to Viksit Assam."

The second day will see participation from Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Piyush Goyal, with Nitin Gadkari addressing a session virtually. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the valedictory address, concluding the summit on Wednesday.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present at the event, which aims to position Assam as a premier investment destination in India's northeast.