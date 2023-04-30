Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am today.

The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat will be broadcast live at the UN headquarters while 4 lakh venues across the country will be screening the radio programme.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the special episode. Several programmes have been lined up to mark the historic feet.

The party has made every effort to transform the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat into an "unprecedented" mass outreach campaign. It will arrange for people to listen to it at an average of 100 locations in every assembly constituency across the country.

Mann ki Baat premiered on October 3, 2014, and it airs on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network on the last Sunday of each month at 11 a.m. On April 30, the 30-minute program will air its 100th episode.

For the occasion of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned "100 days of action." Through the ministry's Yuva Tourism Clubs, the 100th episode will be celebrated.

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