After the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', is set to resume on Sunday, June 30. The program, which was last aired on February 25, is a platform where Prime Minister Modi discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. It is traditionally broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

The pause in the program was announced by PM Modi during its 110th edition, citing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the reason. "Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls," he had said. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were conducted from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases, with the results declared on June 4, leading to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

On June 18, PM Modi announced the return of 'Mann Ki Baat', calling on citizens to share their ideas and inputs for the upcoming broadcast. "Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's program will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800," he stated in a post on X.

Launched on October 3, 2014, 'Mann Ki Baat' aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and the youth. It is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili, reaching a broad audience through more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.

A study on the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' revealed that over 100 crore people have connected to the program at least once. The show speaks directly to the people, celebrating grassroots-level changemakers and achievements, and has influenced positive actions among the populace.

As 'Mann Ki Baat' resumes, citizens are encouraged to participate actively by sharing their thoughts and suggestions.