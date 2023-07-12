Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will embark on a two-day strategic visit to Paris later this week is high on both symbolism and substance as his includes a 25-year vision statement for India-France bilateral ties.

Other than the vision statement, sources said ambitious outcomes are normal on protection, space, geo-procedure, foundation, energy, environment activity, museology, understudy versatility, individuals to individuals, sports, culture. On the strategic pillar and the Indo-Pacific, joint statements are anticipated.

While French President Emmanuel Macron will have Modi at the Elysee Castle for a confidential supper on July 13, he is likewise expected to have a state dinner at the Louver Gallery the following day. According to sources, Macron may also take Modi on a museum tour.

According to sources, the vision statement will be an opportunity to chart the course for the next 25 years, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of India's independence in 2047. This is due to the fact that Modi's visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership and France is a key strategic partner for India.

Modi will be the guest of honor at the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14, and a tri-services Indian contingent, including Rafale aircraft from the Indian Air Force, will take part in the parade.

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