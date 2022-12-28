Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, has been taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28 after her health deteriorated.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members were injured when their automobile was involved in an accident in Mysuru.

According to the reports, the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law, and a toddler were in the car, according to reports. They are claimed to have been injured and have been sent to JSS Hospital for treatment.

Heeraben Modi turned 100 on June 18. On her birthday, a puja was held in Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar temple.

It needs mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother, Heeraben Modi, at her residence in Gandhinagar's Raisan neighbourhood, ahead of the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 4.