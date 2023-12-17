Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running away from a debate on the issue of the recent parliament security breach.

Reacting to PM Modi's statement on the parliament security breach, Ramesh said that the PM is running away from a debate and that questions would be raised on Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha's role in letting the intruders inside the parliament.

"The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th," said Ramesh, taking to social media platform X.

Earlier, reacting to the parliament security breach incident, PM Modi said the incident was "very serious" and also added that there is "no need to debate" this and that a "detailed investigation" should be carried out.

"The seriousness of the incident in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. Therefore, the Speaker is taking the necessary steps with utmost seriousness," an article with Dainik Jagran quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying.

Here, Ramesh said that the INDIA bloc parties are asking for is a statement by the Union Home Minister on the incident.

"He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened," said Ramesh.

The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th.



He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on.



All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 17, 2023

On December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. The two also released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the Members of Parliament.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.

On Saturday, the police arrested Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused, who allegedly helped Jha escape and was in contact with the other accused for the last two years for hatching the conspiracy.

Kumawat had also destroyed their mobile phones to get rid of the evidence, police said on Saturday.