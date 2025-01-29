Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath twice within an hour on Wednesday following a stampede-like situation at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has called for immediate support measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached out to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, assuring full support from the Centre. The incident occurred at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations, a key bathing day at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged devotees to avoid rushing towards the Sangam Ghat and instead take a dip at other ghats along the Ganga. Appealing for calm, he advised devotees to follow administrative instructions and ignore rumours.

Religious leaders have also called for restraint. Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji, in a self-made video, urged devotees to remain in their camps. "A large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today. I appeal to all devotees not to insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. For now, they should stay in their camps and prioritise their safety," he said.

In response to the situation, the Akhara Parishad has cancelled the holy dip for the day and has asked devotees to come for the ritual on February 3, coinciding with Basant Panchami. Niranjani Akhara Chief Kailashanand Giri Maharaj stated, "Seeing the large crowds, the Akhara Parishad and all acharyas have decided not to take a 'snaan' today. Saints always work for the well-being of all. Keeping that in mind, all Akharas have agreed to refrain from the holy dip today and will take part on Vasant Panchami."

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Ravindra Puri echoed this decision, emphasizing that the gathering was beyond administrative control. "We are saddened by the incident. Thousands of devotees were with us. In the public interest, we have decided that the Akharas will not participate in the 'Snan' today. I appeal to people to come on Vasant Panchami instead. Devotees should take a dip wherever they see the Holy Ganga instead of rushing towards the Sangam Ghat. The administration cannot be blamed—it is difficult to manage crores of people. We should cooperate with the authorities," he said.

The incident took place as a massive crowd gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most significant bathing days of the Mahakumbh. An estimated 80-100 million devotees are expected to participate in the event. Other key bathing dates in the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami—Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).