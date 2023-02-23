The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of Mittur Freedom Community Hall in Idukki village, near Bantwal town, in connection with the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha activist, Praveen Kumar Nettare.

The NIA has claimed that the community hall was being used for anti-national and subversive activities. According to sources, cadres affiliated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were being trained there. Furthermore, the hall was reportedly used for plotting revenge killings and murder of Hindu activists.

The NIA has issued an order to prohibit renting out or allowing access to the premises, as well as any movement of articles or conducting any work in the hall. The agency has submitted a 1,500-page charge sheet, including statements of 240 witnesses, and arrested 14 persons, with six others absconding, in connection with Praveen's murder.

Praveen had shared about the threat calls with his friends and he had also informed about this to the Bellare police orally.

On July 26, 2022, bike-borne miscreants attacked Praveen in the Bellare town of Dakshina Kannada district in front of his chicken shop and hacked him to death.

Following the murder of Praveen, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cancelled celebration of his one-year term in office. He visited Praveen’s family and issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as compensation from the government. The party had given Rs 25 lakh separately.

The incident triggered a chain of protests from the BJP workers all over the state against the ruling BJP. The agitators laid siege at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s residence causing severe embarrassment to the ruling establishment.