President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow on Monday over the tragic train accident in West Bengal, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

"The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the success of relief and rescue operations", Murmu wrote on X.

The incident, which occurred near Rangapani station in West Bengal, involved a collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express. According to police reports, at least five individuals lost their lives, and approximately 30 others sustained injuries in the collision.

Rescue efforts were promptly initiated at the site, located about seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. Injured passengers were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Railway officials disclosed that the accident transpired around 9 am in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. The impact caused three coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174) to derail, resulting in significant damage.

The Kanchanjunga Express, which had commenced its journey from Guwahati at 11 pm on June 16, was en route to Sealdah when the collision unfolded.

Reacting to the tragedy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock via social media. She highlighted the urgency of the situation in the Phansidewa area and confirmed that rescue and medical teams, including district authorities and disaster response units, were swiftly deployed to manage the crisis and provide necessary assistance to those affected.